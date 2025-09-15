The Mandelson affair now risks dragging Labour into its revenge era

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Politics is a terminal business. Everyone goes in the end, mostly unwillingly, often unhappily, sometimes in humiliation. There’s anger and shame, picked over in columns like this, which try to work out what the latest sacking or resignation might mean. Is this shock loss a fatal blow to the government? What does it say about the prime minister Keir Starmer’s judgement? The sort of nice, easy, open-ended media babble that is cheap to create, leads to much speculation, but doesn’t, in the end, matter at all.

Most political departures are just noise. Scandals get forgotten. People slip from the news. Something else more exciting or important happens. Can anyone remember why, say, Damian Green had to go in 2017? Or Hazel Blears in 2009? Or Beverley Hughes in 2004? Can anyone, other than their closest friends, remember that they were once front-line politicians at all?

This is just how things flow, and that is why it will be only a matter of weeks before the detail of even Angela Rayner’s resignation, which was of apparently overstated significance a few hours ago, will be forgotten. Her flat in Hove will be an obscure question in an end-of-year political quiz, and almost everyone will get the answer wrong.

open image in gallery Peter Mandelson with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein ( House Oversight Committee )

There are reasons to think the sacking of Peter Mandelson, after his emails with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein were made public, might be different. For a start, Mandelson is that rare thing – someone who has stuck at politics for decades, a man of vast significance to his party’s history, with a grandfather in Clement Attlee’s post-war cabinet, and a good claim to be the person whose strategic skills rescued Labour from doom in the 1980s and got it back into power. He’s brilliant and charismatic. His judgement is often spot on, except, of course, when it comes to himself. He matters, and so when he goes in spectacular style, that matters.

What matters too, of course, is that this is a moment that the government wanted to be a reset: now it is being dragged into the mire. Mandelson’s enemies, made over those years of party battles, are even talking of him losing his peerage: that’s absurd, unmerited and hasn’t happened for a century, but it’s a sign of how nasty this is getting. Labour risks sinking into the sort of revenge politics that have scarred its history, but that was mostly in opposition, not a year into power as the government tries to wipe the slate clean after a dismal start.

open image in gallery Former prime minister Tony Blair with Peter Mandelson ( PA )

What happens next will be decided by the cynicism, vanity and idealism that lie inside Mandelson’s character. He isn’t the icy, calculating dark lord of myth: he’s emotional, sometimes jealous. He called his memoirs The Third Man because he saw himself as the equal of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown in the creation of New Labour, but never got the same respect. He doesn’t like being misrepresented, and right now – call it deluded or call it stupid – he doesn’t think he is in the wrong over his departure.

Against that, he’s spent his life trying to get Labour governments into power: twice he’s helped make it happen, and it’s not a record he will throw away. He is obviously furious with Starmer, but that’s just personal. The politics will win over that, and they point to keeping the left far from power and the prime minister, for now, in place. Mandelson wants to get his revenge. But he also knows his history. Just occasionally, the disastrous collapse of a career can break a government. He won’t want it to be his career that does that to a party which has shaped his life.