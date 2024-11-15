Why I’m having to rehome a much-loved family pet

THE (FIVE FOOT) LONG GOODBYE

I have been saying goodbye to her an inch at a time,

Stroking down her satin overlaps as if

She will vibrate with some kind of recognition

After Christmases of chilling indifference

Through the turn of the leaves and the spiral of the sun.

She has grown a handspan a year

For nine years now, leaving me her old clothes,

Slipping out of them like a corkscrew,

Sometimes soaking for days in her bath

To loosen the folds.

The foot-long baby I brought home

Has split her skin more times

Then I have ever fallen out of a dress.

Her receipts have faded in the snake file

Until the date of her purchase is almost indistinguishable

From the matt of the paper; a disappearing souvenir.

Tomorrow, she will twist her length into new branches

And peer through the glass in a biology schoolroom

To the delight of children, all fighting for adulthood

Through the prisms of Shirley’s eyes.