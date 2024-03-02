The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
How ‘missing’ Planet Nine would change the world for girls
As scientists close in on the solar system’s most elusive planet, an excited Maggie Aderin-Pocock explains how it could explain the mysteries of the universe – and inspire a new generation to boldly go where no woman has gone before
Last month saw an abundance – a positive meteor shower! – of major news stories about space.
February started with some exceptional new images of more than a dozen nearby galaxies, taken by Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, which reveal the structure and formation in extraordinary detail.
We’ve just witnessed the US’s first lunar landing in 50 years, and the first by a commercial operation.
