Does hating my toddler’s playgroup make me a bad mum?

There’s a unique kind of hell in being trapped in a room with screaming infants and bored parents, writes Rosamund Hall. But will I stunt my child’s development if I don’t encourage him to join in with the chaos?

Sunday 17 March 2024 13:34 GMT
I feel so much pressure to make sure my son is socialised, but these visits always seem to end in tears

I feel so much pressure to make sure my son is socialised, but these visits always seem to end in tears

(PA Wire)

Stepping inside a musty hall to the din of toddlers running around makes my skin crawl. It’s another week, and another playgroup. I thought I’d try out a new one – it’s like test driving a car, only without the fun.

The well-meaning woman who greets me when I enter with my son assures me that it’s not always like this. We both know she’s lying – this is not my first rodeo at a playgroup. I’m not even sure if my son really enjoys them. I certainly don’t.

I’m grateful that places like this exist – it’s good for children to have a place to socialise, and if the government can get its ducks in a row regarding their pledge to extend childcare provision for working parents, it will certainly help lots of families – but that doesn’t make them any less of a nightmare for mums like me.

