What it’s really like to party with some of the biggest names in literature
Poet and artist Frieda Hughes writes about the experience of ditching her leg brace and venturing back out into the world after a period of injury-induced isolation: ‘I had quietly disengaged / From the post-operative leg brace, / Driven myself to the city, left my crutches in the car / And, for one brief evening, remembered London
Friday 21 June 2024 13:47 BST
THE FABER PARTY POEM
I was invited to their summer garden gathering,
Where editors polished their authors