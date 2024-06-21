Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Poetry

What it’s really like to party with some of the biggest names in literature

Poet and artist Frieda Hughes writes about the experience of ditching her leg brace and venturing back out into the world after a period of injury-induced isolation: ‘I had quietly disengaged / From the post-operative leg brace, / Driven myself to the city, left my crutches in the car / And, for one brief evening, remembered London

Friday 21 June 2024 13:47 BST
I watched them dissolve slowly / Into their gins and prosecco
I watched them dissolve slowly / Into their gins and prosecco (Getty Images)

THE FABER PARTY POEM

I was invited to their summer garden gathering,

Where editors polished their authors

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in