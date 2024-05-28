The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
With one slur, the Pope has shown his true colours on homosexuality
Following a leaked report suggesting Pope Francis used a deeply offensive word to describe the gay men working in the Vatican, Peter Stanford says it is time church-goers rejected a fundamental hypocrisy that runs through the core of Catholicism
In the Christian gospels, Jesus talks a great deal about the good society, and how individuals should treat each other. One-sentence summaries are necessarily crude but, in essence, he preaches never treat others in a way that you wouldn’t want to be treated yourself.
Pope Francis might do well to reflect on that core teaching in the light of reports that, in a recent meeting of Italian bishops, he referred to gay men in the Vatican as "frociaggine", an offensive Italian collective noun that roughly translates as “f*****ry”.
It is enough to make all Catholics – many, like me, just about clinging on mass-going after the paedophile priests’ scandal and cover-up – hang their heads in despair.
