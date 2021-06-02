Pride is here and the US is celebrating in the worst way

LGBT+ Pride month is upon us once again, and this year the US is celebrating in style with the rollback of trans rights on a state level.

Not content with a long-running obsession with who’s using which bathroom, those well-known women’s rights defenders the GOP have picked up the baton of “protecting” women’s sports, with numerous Republican governors signing bills banning trans women and girls from participating in school and college sports.

These are the same governors (I’m looking at you, Ron DeSantis, Kristi Noem and Bill Lee) who have all quietly signed bills restricting abortion access for the women whose bodies they so vehemently defend when it comes to participating in sporting activities.