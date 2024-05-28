Private school changed my life… but here’s why Labour is right to now rinse them

From the age of seven, my weekends revolved around one thing: tutoring sessions to get me through the 11-plus, at the behest of my mother, who had her heart set on me attending the local private school.

I grew up in Bradford, one of the most deprived cities in Yorkshire – so Bradford Grammar School felt like an elusive, Hogwarts-esque dream, completely out of reach for someone like me. However, thanks in no small part to my parents’ determination, I defied the odds and attained an offer from this prestigious school.

I was only able to take it up thanks to a bursary that covered 70 per cent of the school fees, and which made it just about affordable for my family. This meant I avoided having to attend one of the city’s many failing state schools, where two in five schools are considered sub-standard by Ofsted.