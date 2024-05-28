Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Private school changed my life… but here’s why Labour is right to now rinse them

I’m grateful to have won a bursary to attend Yorkshire’s answer to Hogwarts, says Sufyan Ahmed. But Labour’s plan to impose a 20 per cent tax on fee-paying schools is only fair – even though it means some will go to the wall

Tuesday 28 May 2024 17:24 BST
Comments
Four out of 10 private schools could close if Labour implements a 20 per cent tax levy
Four out of 10 private schools could close if Labour implements a 20 per cent tax levy (PA Wire)

From the age of seven, my weekends revolved around one thing: tutoring sessions to get me through the 11-plus, at the behest of my mother, who had her heart set on me attending the local private school.

I grew up in Bradford, one of the most deprived cities in Yorkshire – so Bradford Grammar School felt like an elusive, Hogwarts-esque dream, completely out of reach for someone like me. However, thanks in no small part to my parents’ determination, I defied the odds and attained an offer from this prestigious school.

I was only able to take it up thanks to a bursary that covered 70 per cent of the school fees, and which made it just about affordable for my family. This meant I avoided having to attend one of the city’s many failing state schools, where two in five schools are considered sub-standard by Ofsted.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in