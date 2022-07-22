Anyone who has not yet seen the Netflix adaption of Michael Pollan’s book, How to Change Your Mind, simply must make haste to his or her computer or phone or tablet for several hours of fascinating discussion on the uses (and occasional abuses) of psychedelic drugs.

Uses, you say? Well, yes. Long before our culture decided to discourage and condemn drugs like LSD and psilocybin, they were being explored for their potential to treat a wide variety of conditions, from death anxiety to addiction to OCD. In the 1950s and 60s, psychedelics were the focus of some of the better minds in Western psychiatry and psychology, and their research was funded by the United States government to the cheerful tune of millions of dollars. It was only later that they escaped the lab and became the heart of hippie culture – which is believed to be one of the reasons Nixon signed the Controlled Substances Act, and brought research to a rather sudden halt.

Of course, most of us know a bit about psychedelics. Its associations are many. Aldous Huxley, “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”, many a meandering canal-side amble in Amsterdam … But despite what that amusing scene in Thailand in the second Bridget Jones flick might have you believe, psychedelics are not truly to be considered recreational. It is not uncommon for those who have taken psychedelics to count the experience among the most meaningful of their entire lives, up there with their marriage, the birth of their child, and the first time they saw Drag Race. Steve Jobs called it “profound”. “It reinforced my sense of what was important,” he said. “Creating great things instead of making money.”

So what exactly do these funny little chemicals do? Psychedelics cleanse our mental gaze, blow open our doors of perception, expand our awareness so that we better understand not just our place within this vast, gorgeous and incomprehensible world, but what really matters to us human beings: family, friends, the community. They can produce great insights. The experience has been called “spiritual”. Call it “enlightenment”, or “liberation”, or simply a radical change in perspective. They hush the voice of that strange little engine of self-affirmation and possession (and ultimately, deception) that we call ego. Researchers at Imperial College London have suggested that LSD in particular might be a “superhighway” to the unconscious, where our deepest fears reside.

Of course, there are drawbacks. There are awful stories of people who have had such terrifying trips they have been unable to recover. And the psychedelic ride, even when it goes well, tends to be far from pleasant. The general shape of a trip seems to be a period of intense fear as the taker resists what is happening to them and is forced to face their demons, followed by a surrendering, and a placid receptivity to whatever self-knowledge that yields. My parrot, Coco Chanel*, told me that after taking LSD one memorable New Year’s Eve the pattern of the surrounding walls detached themselves and attacked her.

The fact is this. Psychedelics are here. They have already “intimated” themselves, as Michael Oakeshott might have put it: drugs like LSD are beginning to be studied by venerable institutions in the UK, the US, and Switzerland, being taken by a wide range of “respectable” people. “Micro-dosing” is increasingly common among creatives and tech types looking for an edge. Like the (non-magic) mushrooms of Sylvia Plath’s poem, their foot’s in the door. So why resist? Why not beckon them in, offer them a seat by the fire, and – with great attention and care, of course – see what they have to say for themselves? Such a thing is surely worth discussing.

As it is, there are practical and financial barriers to research in the UK, and a dearth of psychedelic trials on a large scale anywhere. This is because hallucinogenics are Schedule 1 drugs: those considered to have little or no therapeutic value. LSD and psilocybin are class A drugs, up there with crystal meth. It is staggering. And naturally they are responsible for the needless criminalisation of who knows how many (mostly young) people, some of whom are bound to put themselves at risk not so much by taking the drugs but by procuring them off some lugubrious character in an anorak, lurking behind a pub on the Edgware Road.

There is a mental health crisis in the UK, and a sense of global division and alienation. You might say the rise of the InstaGuru and interest in spiritual practices reflects a certain collective intuition that we have become atomised, and need to reconnect to something greater than ourselves. And the research suggests that psychedelics could help.

The last week of July might might be a bit late for another “summer of love”. But perhaps – just perhaps – one might be coming.

*I have changed both the name and species of this person to protect their identity.