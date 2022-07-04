We have witnessed so many abhorrent acts by Russia against the people of Ukraine, it is no wonder that we search for reasons as to why they were sanctioned. Increasingly, politicians and high profile figures suggest that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is “mad” or a “psycho”.

This strikes me as not only lazy but dangerous. Firstly, part of the stigma towards those with a mental illness is based on a fear of what they might do, that they are dangerous and potentially violent. The evidence suggests otherwise: the greatest danger faced by those who have a mental health problem is from themselves, either through self-harm or tragically prematurely ending their lives. Accusing the Russian leader of being “mad” does little to reduce the stigma

Moreover, associating mental illness with barbaric acts of war against the people of Ukraine perpetuates this myth of violence and danger. This may not be the intention of those making the accusation, but knowingly or not their words do matter to those experiencing mental health problems, not least the perception they have of themselves.

The second problem with labelling Putin as “mad” is that it removes responsibility from President Putin for his actions. Absolving Vladimir Putin of being in control and accountable for the commands he gives may help us make sense of war crimes that are difficult to comprehend. But paradoxically, this is to deny the reality of what we witness happening in Ukraine. Make no mistake, President Putin has all his mental facilities and is using them as the Russian media have pointed out to personally take control of operations in Ukraine.

We may be unwilling and perhaps unable to view what is happening in Ukraine from the Russian perspective – after all we have our own media biases – albeit not as distorted as the ones Russians are exposed to. The war or “special operation” is justified by Putin and many Russians by viewing it as a long overdue return of Ukraine to the Russian fold, supported by some of those living in Ukraine, particularly those on the border between the two countries.

There is a logic to being wary of trying to negotiate with someone who is insane too, after all they are unpredictable and not to be trusted. Again, this is where the line that Putin is “mad” is misjudged and will have lasting consequences, and could even extend the period of conflict in Ukraine. How can peace talks proceed when Western leaders hold a view that Vladimir Putin is mentally unwell?

It is all too easy for Western politicians to make unwarranted statements about Putin’s state of mind, but they risk delaying an end to a war that continues to take a toll on soldiers and civilians in Russia and Ukraine.

There is little to be gained by branding Russia’s leader as mad other than a temporary but false way of making sense of atrocities being carried out. That short term relief will prove to be very costly, rather than helping it merely hinders attempts to put a stop to the worst aspects of this war.

As many have observed the war in Ukraine won’t be won or lost by the military it has to be by talking, negotiating and diplomacy. So, let’s stop pretending President Putin is mad and call out his actions for what they are, bad.