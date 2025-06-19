Why I’ll never pet stray dogs on holiday again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Call me incredibly naïve, but I rather hoped rabies had gone the way of white dog poo – you simply don’t hear about it anymore. Other than in bats, it has been eradicated from the UK for more than a century.

Yet, as the sad death of Yorkshirewoman Yvonne Ford showed this week, however, that doesn’t mean that the risk is gone. Mrs Ford had fallen ill a fortnight ago, yet it transpired that she had contracted rabies in February after contact with a stray dog in Morocco.

The UK Health Security Agency has said it can take as little as a few days or as long as 12 weeks for rabies symptoms to appear, by which point it is fatal. Even people vaccinated against it should seek immediate medical advice. But would it occur to you to do so? Mrs Ford’s daughter, writing in a tribute on Facebook, said her mother had been “scratched very slightly by a puppy” and so didn’t think much of it. I’m not sure I would either.

Strays can be adorable and heartbreaking. My friends Anna and Nick have a beautiful dog that they brought home from Greece years ago. My dog, Sybil, was found abandoned in Serbia by a foster carer for the Surrey-based charity, Serbia’s Forgotten Paws. The video of the moment they found her, tied to an unsecured chain, rolling over and anxious to please, pulls at my heart nearly five years on.

Both animals were vaccinated and quarantined before coming to the UK. Even so, the mental image I have of rabies is so out of date that it’s from a school viewing of the black and white film adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird. I would assume it would be obvious that there would be someone standing just out of shot going, “Gosh, look at that rabid dog!” before Atticus Finch shoots it with his rifle, and someone from special effects makes it fall over.

‘Yvonne Ford had only fallen ill a fortnight ago, yet it transpired that she had contracted rabies in February after contact with a stray dog in Morocco’ ( Facebook )

Deaths from rabies are thankfully rare, but common enough to show that we should be vigilant. Seven Britons have died of rabies contracted overseas since 2000; the last in 2018, also from Morocco, this time from a cat bite.

Having owned a particularly violent cat for several years (may she rest in peace), I have been bitten many times. Cat bites are no joke and, even in the UK, can require antibiotics. When I visited Marrakesh in January to attend a singing holiday with Rhapsody Retreats, I greeted every one of the cats that lived in the Medina with crooning noises – and a wide berth. I filled up my camera roll with pictures of cats sleeping on motorbikes.

I don’t approach animals on holiday, partly because I cry with mortifying ease, and partly because I want to adopt them all. But should an animal approach me – well, I feel one step from being a Disney princess blessed by singing bluebirds. I think of it as kismet. And I have absolutely no knowledge of what signs to look out for in a rabid animal. Even on previous trips to India and Thailand, I’ve been far more concerned by the prospect of fleas.

Awareness is something that Mrs Ford’s daughter, Robyn Thomson, also signalled in her tribute to her mother. She urged well-wishers to treat even the smallest scratch, vaccinate their pets, and make sure that their friends and family know.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) rates Western Europe as low risk for rabies, Eastern Europe as moderate and African and Middle Eastern countries as high risk. It shouldn’t require another death for us all to be aware and careful when on holiday. The alternative is too devastating for words.