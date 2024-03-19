Rachel Reeves avoided anything as crude as making a direct comparison, but the advance publicity for her Mais lecture (the landmark political speech for chancellors) included a passage that began with the words, “As we did at the end of the 1970s, we stand at an inflection point…”

In other words, I am the new Iron Lady and I will save the failing British economy from the malaise of the past decade or more. She rejects “managed decline” and pledges to “fashion a new economic settlement” to restore growth and prosperity.

The Conservative press could read the code. She was rewarded with the front-page lead story in The Daily Telegraph this morning: “Reeves: Britain faces 1979 moment.” And a prominent story in The Times: “Rachel Reeves channels Margaret Thatcher in City of London speech.”