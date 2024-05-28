Netanyahu’s ‘tragic mistake’ in Rafah is an atrocity too far

Well, at least he didn’t call them “terrorists”. But Benjamin Netanyahu’s description of the reported 50 refugees – mostly women and children, basically burned to death in an Israeli airstrike – as a “tragic mishap” is an equally callous dishonouring of the innocent dead.

If language is there to convey meaning, then we can all see what sentiments lie behind that prosaic phrase.

The prime minister of Israel, even if he wishes to be seen by his country, its enemies and the world as one of the new breed of global hard men, should not speak in this way. It’s an unusually horrible way to die – but many others, indeed some 36,000, have perished in Gaza in pitiful circumstances since Mr Netanyahu launched his disastrous war almost eight months ago.