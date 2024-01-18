Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

My childhood hobby meant I was one of the ‘uncool kids’ – but it was the making of me

Children’s author Sir Michael Morpurgo has urged the government to make reading more accessible to young people from deprived communities. Great idea, says Ryan Coogan – I paid dearly for my love of books, but it was still worth it

Thursday 18 January 2024 11:49
Comments
<p>Being a voracious reading from a young age had an invaluable knock-on effect into my adult life </p>

Being a voracious reading from a young age had an invaluable knock-on effect into my adult life

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As a poor kid from a council estate, I didn’t have much to look forward to growing up – but my mum made sure we always had books to read, at the very least.

I was an avid reader. In a time before smartphones and a ubiquitous internet, I’d often be told off for having my nose buried in a book when I should have been eating dinner, or paying attention to an adult, or playing with the other kids. In many ways books helped me have a very rich and fulfilling inner life.

But in another, much more immediate and practical way, it got me beaten up a lot.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in