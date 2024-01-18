My childhood hobby meant I was one of the ‘uncool kids’ – but it was the making of me
Children’s author Sir Michael Morpurgo has urged the government to make reading more accessible to young people from deprived communities. Great idea, says Ryan Coogan – I paid dearly for my love of books, but it was still worth it
As a poor kid from a council estate, I didn’t have much to look forward to growing up – but my mum made sure we always had books to read, at the very least.
I was an avid reader. In a time before smartphones and a ubiquitous internet, I’d often be told off for having my nose buried in a book when I should have been eating dinner, or paying attention to an adult, or playing with the other kids. In many ways books helped me have a very rich and fulfilling inner life.
But in another, much more immediate and practical way, it got me beaten up a lot.
