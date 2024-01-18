My childhood hobby meant I was one of the ‘uncool kids’ – but it was the making of me

As a poor kid from a council estate, I didn’t have much to look forward to growing up – but my mum made sure we always had books to read, at the very least.

I was an avid reader. In a time before smartphones and a ubiquitous internet, I’d often be told off for having my nose buried in a book when I should have been eating dinner, or paying attention to an adult, or playing with the other kids. In many ways books helped me have a very rich and fulfilling inner life.

But in another, much more immediate and practical way, it got me beaten up a lot.