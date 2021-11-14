I’ve been living with Type 1 diabetes for six years now. Diagnosed at seventeen, my life changed.

Equipped with insulin pumps and flash glucose monitoring systems that allowed me to check my blood sugar with one swift scan, I had to revolutionise my relationship with my body. Taking care of my Type 1 diabetes was now the biggest responsibility I had, and since I was diagnosed before adulthood, I had had little responsibility up to that point. It was a monumental change.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that renders the pancreas unable to produce insulin. While other forms of diabetes can be linked to diet and lifestyle, Type 1 is not: many of those living with Type 1 have a genetic predisposition. Although genetics are not a guarantee you will develop the condition.

Virtually anything can have an impact on glucose levels: sleep, stress, exercise, and of course, food. This last one is vital: in order to calculate the correct insulin dosage, Type 1s must “carb count”, that is, determine how many grams of carbohydrate a food might contain, and use this figure to administer the correct amount of insulin. The added complexity being that giving the incorrect dosage of insulin can have significant consequences: too little and glucose levels will skyrocket, and too much and they’ll plummet. I tread a fine line.

Earlier this year, The government announced that including calorie information on restaurant menus will become compulsory by 2022, with large businesses required to enlist calorie information on menus and food labels by April to encourage healthier choices. This has been the subject of great contention, with concerns surrounding the impact this might have – particularly on those with eating disorders. It is certainly an issue that needs careful thought.

While calories aren’t too much of an issue for me as a Type 1 diabetic, listing carbohydrate information on restaurant menus would be life changing. This has been largely left out of the narrative, but with Type 1 cases a mere 8 per cent of total diabetes cases in the UK, it’s no surprise. We’re marginalised even within diabetes discourse.

Often, I’m left guessing as to the carb content in my meals, and while apps like Carbs and Cals, designed specifically for Type 1 diabetics, can be helpful should I struggle, I often make mistakes. Chains like Wagamamas and Pizza Express list their nutritional information online, which is eternally useful when eating out, but typically, I underestimate the amount of carbs in a dish and end up suffering for it later on with high blood sugars. This takes the fun out of the joy of dining for me: it shouldn’t have to be this way.

I’m not alone. Amelia has been living with Type 1 diabetes for almost 23 years and struggles to eat out. “It’s pretty difficult as I don’t always know exactly what ingredients are in the food or how much is in there – things like sauces can be particularly difficult as they can have sugar added when you might not expect it”, she says. “Chain restaurants tend to have their nutritional information available online, but the carb counts aren’t always easy to find.”

Similarly, Kate was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at a young age, and she believes that making carbohydrate listings compulsory would be transformational: “People with diabetes can, to an extent, risk their lives by not being able to access the right nutritional information and therefore give themselves the correct amount of insulin.

“Eating out with Type 1 is always a bit of a challenge and finding the right carb information is hit and miss. I feel there’s no point asking the people who work there as they’re unlikely to know. Listings on menus would be hugely beneficial for me in managing my diabetes.”

With today marking World Diabetes Day, it’s time to change the narrative. With statistics showing less than one-third of Type 1 diabetics achieving target glucose levels in some areas, Type 1s are struggling in silence. We need to improve the wellbeing of those who have diabetes.