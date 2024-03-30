Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Kennedy who could be a kingmaker in the presidential race

RFK Jr’s ‘out-there’ views on vaccines could be a boon to Biden or Trump, writes Jon Sopel. At this point, he could swing the election either way – but which man is more likely to come out on top?

Saturday 30 March 2024 06:00 GMT
Comments
<p>The Kennedy family has more or less disowned everything to do with RFK Jr’s campaign </p>

The Kennedy family has more or less disowned everything to do with RFK Jr’s campaign

(Getty/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/iStock)

Could it be that this November, for the first time in 64 years, a scion of arguably the most storied name in American politics could be elected president? That a great grandson of the US ambassador to the Court of St James during the Second World War, will write another chapter in the Kennedy history book?

Ok having given this the big build up, let me take a wrecking ball to my hyperbolic question: the answer is no. But, it could be that a Kennedy who is running for president as a third party candidate this November will be decisive in who does make it to the White House.

Robert Francis Kennedy Junior was nine years old when his uncle, America’s 35th president, John F Kennedy, was murdered. He was 14 when his father met the same fate in 1968, as he was campaigning to win the nomination to become the 37th president.

