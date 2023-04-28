Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Say what you like about Richard Sharp, he is not a stupid man. He knew when the game was up, and, unlike many others in a similar position, did not try to hang on and embarrass himself.

He is an intelligent and has been a perfectly competent chair of the BBC, and was appointed, as he always said “merit”.

It’s a traditionally political appointment, so his being a past Tory donor shouldn’t necessarily rule him out. No one minded when Chris Patten was chair, and he’d been Tory chairman. Labour sympathisers have been given the job too, and fallen out with a Labour government.

Sharp did, however, get himself into bad company – Boris Johnson. Not for the first time, someone has found their reputation trashed by association with our rogueish former prime minister: wives, girlfriends, political allies, editors, party leaders, friends, advisors, civil servants, the DUP, the ERG, business people… all end up betrayed, damaged or destroyed by coming to contact with toxic material that is Johnson.

Sharp has now done the right thing. He made an error of judgment in continuing with this application to be chair of the BBC after he’d been entangled in Johnson’s private financial affairs.

It was at that point that he should have ruled himself out from any public role that depended, to any degree, on the patronage of the prime minister. Even if there was nothing wrong, the perception would be that there is cronyism or worse at work.

Sharp sought to have the cabinet secretary, Simon Case, cover him, and give him a kind of certificate that he wasn’t subject to a conflict of interest, which he could wave, if needs be, at any one who ever suggested that there was, or had been, one.

But just because Simon Case says there’s no conflict of interest doesn’t mean there is no conflict of interest – it is not holy writ. To labour the point: if Simon Case says that black is white, it does not make it so.

Case, appointed by Johnson, himself now has more questions to answer about his role in this saga (such as, among other things, Partygate).

The fact that Johnson was involved in the appointment of the BBC chair mandates that the history of the £800,000 credit facility (that Sharp played a very limited role in) should not have remained secret and undeclared.

Sharp, and everyone else, surely knew that if he had publicly disclosed this background to the BBC, or the Culture Select Committee, they’d have ruled him out. So he couldn’t, and didn’t, and pressed on – perhaps knowing full well that this story might one day come out. (Though, of course, Sharp says the breach was inadvertent.)

Sharp has also relieved Rishi Sunak of the pressure of having to decide whether to sack him or not: a bit of a lose-lose dilemma for the PM.

Keep Sharp on and Sunak would have been accused of corruption and sleaze, looking after a Johnson crony, and looking weak to those on the left. Sack Sharp and Sunak gets called a stooge of the deep state and all that, and looks weak to the right.

The Sharp story is essentially a “legacy scandal”. It has little to do with Sunak, and is, frankly, just another one of the messes left behind when Johnson was finally bundled out of Downing Street last year.

Boris Johnson, his failures and blunders, cast a long shadow over his party and the country. Soon, the Commons Privileges Committee will publish its findings on whether Johnson lied to parliament, another distraction Sunak doesn’t need.

At that point, Sunak may have an opportunity to finally break with, and eclipse Johnson. Remember, Rishi: it’s all about integrity, accountability and professionalism.