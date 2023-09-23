Sunak’s net zero rollback was (very nearly) a good idea

Somewhere inside Rishi Sunak’s miserable green retreat was quite a good idea trying to get out – a more flexible approach to the transition to the new technologies.

The prime minister – understandably, as a practising democratic politician – highlighted how sustainable transitions to greener technologies have to enjoy consent. That’s correct. Those politicians who face elections – and, in particular, a difficult looming general election – tend to have their minds concentrated on the democratic conundrum more than most.

The solution to the dilemma isn’t just to go easy and postpone everything, though. A much more sensible strategy would be to dispel the scaremongering about bans and taxes, and make doubly sure people understand what is actually being asked of them – comparatively little, in reality.