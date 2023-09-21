Jump to content

Sunak’s net zero rollback was (very nearly) a good idea

It wasn’t all meat taxes and seven deadly bins, writes Sean O’Grady. Lurking within the prime minister’s botched new green plan is the nugget of a really quite sensible policy

Thursday 21 September 2023 17:55
<p>We really need, dare I say it, is a more intelligent, flexible policy</p>

We really need, dare I say it, is a more intelligent, flexible policy

(PA Wire)

Somewhere inside Rishi Sunak’s miserable green retreat was quite a good idea trying to get out – a more flexible approach to the transition to the new technologies.

The prime minister – understandably, as a practising democratic politician – highlighted how sustainable transition to greener technologies have to enjoy consent. That’s correct. Those politicians who face elections – and, in particular, a difficult looming general election – tend to have their minds concentrated on the democratic conundrum more than most.

The solution to the dilemma isn’t just to go easy and postpone everything, though. A much more sensible strategy would be to dispel the scaremongering about bans and taxes, and make doubly sure people understand what is actually being asked of them – comparatively little, in reality.

