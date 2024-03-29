Rishi still hasn’t learned his lesson when it comes to cronyism

Rishi Sunak’s decision to nominate Mohamed Mansour, a donor to the Conservatives and a senior treasurer of the party, for a knighthood shines a light on cronyism.

The prime minister, accused of being “demob-happy” by Labour, slipped out a surprise mini-honours list at Easter, in a break with the tradition of publishing it at New Year and on the King’s official birthday in June.

Mansour, previously a politician in Egypt who now has British citizenship, has been honoured for his services to business, charity and political service. He handed the Tories £5m last year.