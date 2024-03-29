Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rishi still hasn’t learned his lesson when it comes to cronyism

The PM had a golden opportunity to sweep the stables clean and remove the stench left behind by Boris Johnson, writes Andrew Grice – instead, he’s ruthlessly keeping the money rolling in

Friday 29 March 2024 15:26 GMT
<p>Sunak, in his surprise ‘mini-honours list’, gave Mohamed Mansoud (who handed the Tories £5m last year) a knighthood </p>

Rishi Sunak’s decision to nominate Mohamed Mansour, a donor to the Conservatives and a senior treasurer of the party, for a knighthood shines a light on cronyism.

The prime minister, accused of being “demob-happy” by Labour, slipped out a surprise mini-honours list at Easter, in a break with the tradition of publishing it at New Year and on the King’s official birthday in June.

Mansour, previously a politician in Egypt who now has British citizenship, has been honoured for his services to business, charity and political service. He handed the Tories £5m last year.

