One danger when any political party is in power for a long period is the growth of an establishment that not only provides the elite but also those responsible for ensuring it sticks to the rules.

The risk was highlighted today when William Shawcross, the public appointments commissioner, recused himself from the inquiry into the appointment of Richard Sharp as chair of the BBC shortly after acting as a go-between when Boris Johnson secured an £800,000 loan facility while prime minister.

Shawcross said he was standing aside because “I have met Mr Sharp on previous occasions.” But Rishi Sunak’s original decision to ask Shawcross to investigate raised eyebrows in Whitehall because his daughter Eleanor, is head of the Downing Street policy unit.