When in Rome, do as the womans do.

(Oh come on, you’ve got to give me that one!)

A 1,400-year-old “he said, she said” was never going to end with unanimous consensus. But the North Hertfordshire Museum in Hitchin now faces a backlash from a handful of historians for amending the pronouns of the Roman emperor Elagabalus. The 14-year-old Syrian, who ruled for four years beginning AD218, was assassinated at the age of 18.