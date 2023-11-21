Of course there was a trans Roman emperor… we have always shaped history
A museum has begun referring to Roman emperor Elagabalus using female pronouns, but why all the fuss, asks trans comedian Jordan Gray – history is full of such heroines…
When in Rome, do as the womans do.
(Oh come on, you’ve got to give me that one!)
A 1,400-year-old “he said, she said” was never going to end with unanimous consensus. But the North Hertfordshire Museum in Hitchin now faces a backlash from a handful of historians for amending the pronouns of the Roman emperor Elagabalus. The 14-year-old Syrian, who ruled for four years beginning AD218, was assassinated at the age of 18.
