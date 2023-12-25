Royal Christmases have an established pattern. To watch the royal family arrive for church is to see largely the same figures but in different outfits, and the children growing up from year to year.

This is the second Christmas of the King’s reign, both of which have been celebrated at Sandringham. So what is different this time? There were touching scenes of young royal cousins holding hands, and there was a spirit of family reconciliation in the air.

Princess Beatrice included her seven year old stepson, known as “Wolfie”, son of her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. For the second year running, the King allowed Prince Andrew to join the family for this service.