There are positives. Unlike Robert Maxwell or Conrad Black, he was not a crook. Unlike Lord Northcliffe, he didn’t go completely insane. Unlike Richard Desmond, he understood, defended and cherished journalism.

He turned the Sun into an immensely successful and profitable title in the UK. He virtually single-handedly created Sky News, which is an impressively professional and (albeit by law, rather than Murdoch’s choice) independent broadcaster. He has ploughed untold millions – probably billions – into propping up struggling titles, thereby giving employment to thousands of journalists over the years.

And – however brutal and ugly the Wapping dispute was in the mid-80s – someone had to find a way to move newspaper production from the 19th century methods of newspaper production to the computer typesetting now universally used the world over. Many tried and failed. It took a Murdoch to succeed.