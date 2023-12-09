Should I be alarmed or offended? In trawling through legal documents which emerged last week, I found my own name as a target of News of the World investigations in 2006. That’s the alarming bit.

The vaguely insulting bit was that the paper had commissioned private investigators to dig out low-level information – I’m told maybe a credit check? – with two invoices totalling £60. Puny stuff.

Yesterday, I contacted the reporter who tasked the private eyes to learn the reason for his interest in me.