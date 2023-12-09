Jump to content

Comment

Murdoch Inc and the hacking scandal that’s been mysteriously overlooked

The issue of newspapers illegally obtaining information through hacking was uncovered more than 20 years ago. You’d think we’d have heard all the gory details by now, writes Alan Rusbridger – but the rabbit hole goes a lot deeper, as he learned when he found his own name in legal documents...

Saturday 09 December 2023 07:30
We continue to learn much about the moral probity of Murdoch Inc

Should I be alarmed or offended? In trawling through legal documents which emerged last week, I found my own name as a target of News of the World investigations in 2006. That’s the alarming bit.

The vaguely insulting bit was that the paper had commissioned private investigators to dig out low-level information – I’m told maybe a credit check? – with two invoices totalling £60. Puny stuff.

Yesterday, I contacted the reporter who tasked the private eyes to learn the reason for his interest in me.

