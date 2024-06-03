Is it fifth time ‘happy ever after’ for Rupert Murdoch? Don’t bet on it...

Once bitten, twice shy? Apparently not, if you’re one of the most powerful media moguls in the world. Rupert Murdoch’s appetite for getting hitched seems insatiable.

He was in his twenties when he first walked down the aisle with a flight attendant from Melbourne, Patricia Booker, and in his late thirties he married Scottish journalist Anna Mann. As he approached his 70th birthday, he left her for the Chinese businesswoman Wendi Deng, and later, at 84, he wed former model Jerry Hall, the one-time partner of Mick Jagger.

Now, at 93, his smiling face has been all over the newspapers once again as he tied the knot with retired Russian molecular biologist Elena Zhukova at his California vineyard.