Five deaths in January’s icy waters of the English Channel on Sunday morning were a sombre reminder that dangerous journeys in small boats should be nobody’s idea of how a functioning asylum system works.

Yet Westminster arguments over the government’s troubled Rwanda policy – whose Bill returns to the House of Commons for a crucial third reading tomorrow – demonstrate how deeply divided our politicians are over either the principles or the practice of a workable alternative.

“Crucially, we cannot waste large sums of taxpayers money on the policy only to fall at the first legal hurdle,” Rishi Sunak wrote during the Conservative leadership contest. He had been considering ditching a scheme that he doubted was legal, affordable or effective – yet he was persuaded to promise, rhetorically, a massive expansion of the scheme.