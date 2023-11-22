For those who don’t watch daytime television (like me), you may have missed Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson’s foray into hosting, as she made a special guest appearance on ITV’s This Morning.

Flanked by regulars Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, the Duchess of York awkwardly flirted with chef Marcus Bean, before probing Cliff Richard on his connection to Elvis – if Holly Willoughby’s exit hadn’t already sealed the fate of the show, this cringey performance certainly did!

In a particularly jarring segment, the Duchess of York stepped in as agony aunt to offer relationship advice, putting out a call for woes about “first dates, proposals” or “bringing the magic back.”