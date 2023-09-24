Where do parents turn when their child’s school lets them down?
Schools sometimes do remarkably silly things, writes James Moore. But with parents’ voices being excluded, how do legitimate complaints get resolved?
I’m usually supportive of schools and their teachers and their heads. Most parents are. But sometimes they do things that simply have to be called out.
The enforcement of ludicrous and petty rules, particularly when it comes to uniform, on the grounds of “ethos”, would be a prime example.
The latest incident to cause scandal this week was a bona fide genre classic. It was also potentially dangerous.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies