Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Every year, like clockwork, we’re told to step up our exercise routines and fork out for lotions and potions to get “beach body ready”. As a result, many of us struggle with a little voice in the back of our minds – our Inner Critic.

At first this voice appears to be on your side, warning you of danger, of whom not to trust and to be on your guard. As you start to listen to the voice it becomes more vocal, as it reminds you of all the horrid things that have happened to you, of what somebody else has done or said. The more you listen, the louder it becomes.

I, too, have experienced this. I was worn down with the constant inner bickering, old arguments and horrific scenarios that would run through my mind. Overwhelmed and over-stimulated, being questioned about my behaviours only amplified my torturous and shameful thoughts.

From the effects of being constantly berated, bullied and criticised at every given moment, I lost all that I held dear. My identity, my old friends and everything I knew, gone – until I no longer recognised who I was. With my confidence stripped away, along with any desire to socialise or to show my face, I hid in the shadows, consumed by dark thoughts.

Like fake tan, hiding ourselves away might serve us well in the short-term. But if it’s a real transformation you’ve been seeking, you need to reclaim your Inner Goddess!

This isn’t an easy process. In fact, it is an emotional and spiritual journey with no going back. Reclaiming your inner goddess and becoming your true self can even be derided as a selfish act. However, if you are brave, want adventure and are prepared to lose all that you hold dear in return for awakening who you really are, there are three easy steps to begin your journey to empowerment.

Your transformation starts by revealing that which is hidden. Embarrassing moments and bad memories can cause us to shy away and keep parts of ourselves in the shadows. So, take a moment to really look at yourself, allowing any feelings to arise. Shining the light on yourself can leave you feeling vulnerable and exposed. But this is the first step to becoming who you are meant to be.

Next, reflect on what is it that you’re struggling with and examine why. Write them all down in a journal and take ownership of your thoughts and the distractions you have put in place to avoid confronting these feelings. The Dark Goddess Hel teaches you that going into denial can interfere with your ability to tackle challenges. Instead of lying and hiding from the truth, embrace it – for you are your emotions and experience.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Finally, you need to silence your inner critic. Self-worth is an internal state of being, a measure of how you regard and value yourself. When you don’t believe in yourself, you expect the worse and allow others to treat you accordingly. So, it’s time to tell that little voice to pack its bags!

Daily positive affirmations allow you to revel in a moment of self-appreciation. Not sure where to start? Write down a list of everything you would like to be or reclaim, using these as the basis for your daily chants. Look in the mirror and declare your positive intentions, and eventually your confidence will manifest into reality.

In reclaiming your inner goddess, you’re ready to walk through the darkness and emerge, transformed into the light. Your full potential is waiting to be acknowledged and reclaimed. So, forget your beach body and embrace the darkness – if you dare!

Flavia Kate Peters is a leading elemental and ancient magick expert and best-selling author of new book Reclaim Your Dark Goddess: The Alchemy of Transformation, out 18 August.