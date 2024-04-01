Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

I fought the water company over sewage and was told no one has a legal right to swim in the sea

Shocked by the poor quality of my local swimming hole that made one of my friends seriously ill, I sought redress, writes Kit Yates – only to be told I should effectively ignore it and go to the beach anyway

Monday 01 April 2024 15:46 BST
Comments
<p>The environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage says everyone in the UK deserves a beautiful coastline </p>

The environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage says everyone in the UK deserves a beautiful coastline

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

I’m a keen outdoor swimmer. I swim with a group of friends most weeks in our local stretch of the Thames. Come rain or shine, winter or summer, there are usually at least two of our number bracing the river waters north of Oxford.

We do so cautiously, however, especially in winter when it has been raining heavily and it is almost guaranteed that sewage will have been pumped into the river a few miles upstream.

And we’re not alone in taking precautions – even events such as the famous Oxford and Cambridge university Boat Race on the River Thames were affected this weekend, with one rower complaining about the amount of “poo in the water” and at least three competitors laid low with stomach bugs (River Action claims Thames Water is reponsible for that one). The winning team even eschewed their traditional “throw the cox in the water” schtick in favour of an excrement-free lift of their team-mate, Hannah Murphy, up inside the boat.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in