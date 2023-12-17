What shall we talk about first? Your t*** or your a***?”

The charming words that bring back grim memories of my first Christmas shindig working for a reputable London wine merchant.

I’ll never forget walking over to a group of people (that included members of the senior management team) and being greeted with a slap on my bottom and these words by one of the senior sales directors. I was stunned. I didn’t know what to say. I simply got very flustered, muttered “neither”, felt deeply embarrassed and walked away shaking. The worst part of this is that the owner of the company stood within earshot and he did nothing.