Comment

The wine industry is still a boys’ club – but women like me are working to change that

In a male-dominated field, wine expert Rosamund Hall is calling for change. But how do you fix an industry that seems to be institutionally sexist?

Sunday 17 December 2023 16:53
<p>We are seeing more women in the sector but at times it can still feel like a fusty men-only club</p>

We are seeing more women in the sector but at times it can still feel like a fusty men-only club

(Getty/iStock)

What shall we talk about first? Your t*** or your a***?”

The charming words that bring back grim memories of my first Christmas shindig working for a reputable London wine merchant.

I’ll never forget walking over to a group of people (that included members of the senior management team) and being greeted with a slap on my bottom and these words by one of the senior sales directors. I was stunned. I didn’t know what to say. I simply got very flustered, muttered “neither”, felt deeply embarrassed and walked away shaking. The worst part of this is that the owner of the company stood within earshot and he did nothing.

