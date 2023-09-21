Jump to content

I’m 20 and I’ve already lost count of how many times I’ve been sexually harassed

A new poll has painted a shocking picture of the abuses young women experience every day. But it’s no surprise to Isabelle Joshi who works in a busy bar…

Thursday 21 September 2023 15:05
Comments
It’s got worse – particularly while working in a bustling, busy bar in central London

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As a 20-year-old who works in a bar, I can’t even count the number of times I’ve been sexually harassed.

So the results of a new poll, which says that 44 per cent of girls my age don’t feel safe walking on the streets alone – and that 27 per cent have experienced sexual harassment – don’t surprise me in the slightest.

The first time I got unwanted attention was when I was just 11 years old. Walking home from school in my uniform, very clearly a school-aged child, I was catcalled by a group of older men. The sense of intimidation that I felt then has not abated in the years since then – far from it.

