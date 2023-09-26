Britain’s attitude to disabled workers? ‘Suck it up, buttercup’

Here’s a question that Mel Stride, the secretary of state for work and pensions, might like to answer – or one that an enterprising MP might like to ask him.

Secretary of state, have you given any thought to what some of Britain’s most disabled people will encounter if and when they hit the workplace, as you would like?

Stride is aiming to “help” at least some of those who currently qualify for Employment and Support Allowance back into work, billing this as a socially progressive move, rather than (ahem) a cynical attempt to cut the benefits bill.