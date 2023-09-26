Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Britain’s attitude to disabled workers? ‘Suck it up, buttercup’

The DWP wants more disabled people back in the workplace – but, says James Moore, with bullying and discrimination an everyday reality, is it any wonder sicknote absence is at record levels?

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:27
Comments
<p>Almost one in five disabled professionals said they had been treated unfairly at work </p>

Almost one in five disabled professionals said they had been treated unfairly at work

(PA Wire)

Here’s a question that Mel Stride, the secretary of state for work and pensions, might like to answer – or one that an enterprising MP might like to ask him.

Secretary of state, have you given any thought to what some of Britain’s most disabled people will encounter if and when they hit the workplace, as you would like?

Stride is aiming to “help” at least some of those who currently qualify for Employment and Support Allowance back into work, billing this as a socially progressive move, rather than (ahem) a cynical attempt to cut the benefits bill.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in