The snowy owl who chose the Rayburn
Poet and author Frieda Hughes’s snowy owl tests the idea of tundra, then heads to the warmth of the kitchen
Snowy Owl
The hills rolled in their snowy inches
As cars ground to a halt in the hedgerows
While this valley was barely dusted
By a fugitive cloud escaping sideways.
My snowy owl flurried his feathers as I placed him
In the setting for which evolution designed him.
I imagined that a primordial recognition
Would overcome his love of the kitchen.
He stood on the thin crisp of white glitter
And surveyed the idea of an Arctic Tundra
With disdain. It lacked completion.
And the soft white of his feathers
Would not camouflage him
Against the frozen crystal terrain
That would melt in a cow’s breath.
He turned towards my big red front door and ran.
He ran from the cold, from the big outside,
Into the tunnel of hallway, turned left for the kitchen
And back to the safety
Of his perch by the Rayburn.
