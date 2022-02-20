As I started to write something for World Day of Social Justice, I found myself struggling. Not because I don’t believe in the importance of social justice, but because the term is connected to the now-pejorative “social justice warrior” – inviting fear, scepticism and ridicule.

“Social justice warrior” initially referred to people involved in social justice activism in a neutral or positive way, before being used as an insult on Twitter in the heady days of 2011, and then getting adopted as a way to belittle anyone with socially progressive views by right-wingers and trolls.

The negative connotations of the term went mainstream due to the 2014 Gamergate controversy, where male gamers harassed, doxxed and threatened women while professing to care about “ethics in games journalism”. The sorry saga has been described as a culture war over the diversification of video games. Thanks to participants in the Gamergate online harassment campaign, the term “social justice warrior” is now shorthand for someone sanctimonious, blinkered, annoying and self-aggrandising.

As it’s World Day of Social Justice, however, let’s go back to basics.

Justice means fairness, or equity. Social justice is fairness as it manifests in society. Social justice is about human rights – like your right to life, right to a fair trial and right to liberty and security. It’s about access to essentials like shelter, food and education, and it’s about being able to participate in society and have your voice heard. It’s also about tackling the systemic inequality entrenched in our socioeconomic and political structures, keeping people all over the world poor and marginalised.

This is what the UN says: “Social justice may be broadly understood as the fair and compassionate distribution of the fruits of economic growth.” For me, compassion is the key word here. A society built around compassionate principles, free from exploitation, wealth hoarding and prejudice sounds like something we should strive for.

Responding to the concept of social justice – or the people who work towards it – with revulsion or contempt seems counterintuitive. Why wouldn’t you want to help in achieving a fairer world for everyone? And why wouldn’t those dedicated to eradicating the poverty and inequality that cause so much suffering be worthy of our respect?

Social justice is something that’s good for all of us. From benefits to the individual (our inalienable human rights), benefits to nation states (think of our free at point of access National Health Service which is, at its heart, a great big social justice project) to wider global benefits (vaccine equity that would give us a fighting chance at beating Covid), social justice is absolutely vital for ensuring that everyone can live with dignity.

The biggest challenges currently facing humanity – the climate crisis and Covid-19 – clearly demonstrate the need for global strategies built around social justice principles.

Unfortunately, the promotion of human dignity and decency is not always viewed kindly or accurately. Think of how the adjective “woke” (which basically means that you’re aware of issues of injustice) is now used, or the fear and misinformation around political and social movements like Black Lives Matter (which highlights the racism and discrimination that Black people face).

Social justice is still a revolutionary idea, because we don’t yet live in a world free from poverty or inequality. It’s not surprising that conservatives (party affiliated or not) and those with vested interests in retaining the status quo aren’t in favour of it. They’re benefiting from income inequality, from exploitative labour practises and from unearned privilege. Why would they want change?

So be honest with yourself – what is it about social justice (and the people who work towards it) that gets under your skin? Are you comfortable with the suffering that is a direct consequence of poverty and prejudice? Do the efforts of others as they promote equity and justice make you feel inadequate? Or is it scary to think that some form of privilege you’re benefiting from might one day come to an end?

A fairer world would improve all of our lives – with the exception, perhaps, of men so obscenely, unimaginably rich that they spaff money on rides in space. Speaking of Jeff Bezos, the vast majority of us are more likely to experience homelessness than we are to become space billionaires.

Social justice is vital for the health of the global community, down to the flourishing of each individual. So on reflection, being a “social justice warrior” sounds pretty good, actually.