No one is blaming the Duchess of Edinburgh (more popularly known as Sophie Wessex, wife of Prince Edward), for the tragic accident which resulted in the death of Helen Holland – but that doesn’t mean the duchess won’t be blaming herself.

I think any of us would, given the same tragic circumstances. Helen Holland, struck by a royal motorcade while crossing the road on the day of the coronation, was 81. Her life was cut unbearably short.

Yet within this terrible tragedy, she and her family are not the only victims. The Wessexes (as we think of them) are our royal good news story. They turn up for big events, keep out of the headlines, dress acceptably but not stunningly: just what “minor royal” should say on the tin. No toe-sucking. No ill-judged memoirs.

But now there are bound to be questions. Does a minor royal really need a major motorcade? What for? And how did it happen, anyway? There will be far more column inches before this story is played out. I can only imagine the grief that everyone involved in this horrific incident is feeling.

I know a similar story of an incident like this, and the devastating impact it had on multiple people. Some years ago, a 90-year-old with dementia refused her daughter’s directive to walk a little further to the crossing to reach church. Her daughter walked on without her… and her mother stepped straight into an oncoming car.

One can only imagine the sickening impact of the collision. The shocked lads inside the car. One boy had only just passed his test – the other was the son of close friends of ours. By the time our friends could get to them – running all the way, the surrounding roads blocked – the two boys were sobbing in the gutter. The pedestrian had died.

The driver dropped out of sixth form. A teacher tried to encourage him back, but the daughter of the woman who died was a member of the same staff room. She said if he returned, she would leave. He spiralled. He couldn’t sleep. He drank. His life was suddenly out of control. It may have happened 15 years ago, but the incident was life-changing and will never leave him.

His passenger, our friend’s son, abandoned his driving lessons because he couldn’t face the responsibility. Eventually, his father persuaded him back. He passed his test. Yet, soon afterwards, an almost identical incident happened. He took his eye off the road for a moment and a girl stepped out in front of him.

It is my belief that this was no coincidence. The trauma his friend experienced had played out in his life again. Our friend’s son appeared in court, where he was fined £600 and lost four points from his licence.

While he is a very sunny, robust individual and coped far better than most, for a while he couldn’t drive; for longer, refused to take anyone with him. But the worst for him was not being able to apologise. The girl was badly injured. He was told she would survive. He begged to be able to meet her and say sorry – but the family refused.

Of course, it is always worse for the victim and family. By a very, very long way. But don’t assume that just because she’s a duchess – just because it wasn’t her fault, just because she wasn’t right behind the windscreen – Sophie Wessex won’t be haunted. Possibly for a very long time.

Anne Atkins is a novelist, writer and broadcaster. Her latest novel, An Elegant Solution, inspired by her autistic son, can be found here and here