What the Spectator article about sex workers tells us about men

Only a privileged white man would feel entitled enough to pen an article about how he attended a lecture at the University of Cambridge where the professor’s appearance – specifically her blonde hair – was so sexually arousing that he was compelled to go and find a sex worker.

Shocking as that is, it happened. Lloyd Evans – writing in the Spectator– described a trip to Darwin College to listen to Professor Lea Ypi, an academic from Albania. Evans admitted he’d been so turned on that he later felt compelled to visit the “rougher end” of town.

“Her blonde hair spilling over her shoulders absorbed far more of my attention than her political reflections and I was desperate to speak to her afterwards, but I had no way to orchestrate a meeting,” he laments – before describing his “social rendezvous” with a “petite” and “buxom” woman called Shea, who “looked Chinese”.