Why Spotify’s new audiobook streaming could kill off reading forever

In the second week of March, the book world will gather in Kensington’s Olympia exhibition centre for the London Book Fair, one of the largest events in international publishing. But this London Book Fair looks different than years past: Spotify, the newest entrant into the literature market with its audiobook streaming offering, will be everywhere you look with a big sponsorship presence and participation on multiple panels on the future of audio.

Readers, authors and publishers should be wary of any future with Spotify at the centre.

Right now, audiobook readers have never had it so good. The format’s meteoric rise in popularity over the last decade is partly due to how easy it is to listen to them. And with Spotify’s decision to begin streaming audiobooks, it just got even easier – but with a catch: although Spotify is positioned to give listeners even more convenience, access and options, streaming will be bad for audiobook fans in the long run.