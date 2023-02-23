Why is Starmer less popular than Sunak when voters hate the Tories?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Something strange is going on in British politics. To judge from the latest research, voters plan to give Sir Keir Starmer a landslide election victory – but they think Rishi Sunak makes a better prime minister.

On the face of it, this is a nonsense: how can the joint winners of a political beauty contest be Labour and Sunak? Yet that is what appears to be happening. Opinion polls consistently put Labour up to 30 points ahead of the Conservatives, on course to send them to parliamentary oblivion.

Change the question from Labour v Conservative to Starmer v Sunak and you get a different result.

When it was put to a series of focus groups by JL Partners polling company, Sunak came out ahead in key aspects. Comments about Starmer from middle of the road voters were hardly that of a rampant leader of a party storming to power.

They included, “wooden, turncoat, whiny, weak and annoying.” By the same token, the descriptions of Sunak did not tally with that of a bloodied leader of an army about to be bludgeoned to defeat. They included, “intelligent fella, nice guy, calm and collected.”

James Johnson of JL Partners told The Independent: “At one and the same time, the polls show people believe Labour would make a better government – but in focus groups, with the key swing voters, they say Sunak is a better leader than Starmer.”

Voters are very disenchanted, with the Tories having seen the disastrous Truss government and the last days of Johnson. They think Sunak is doing better. But Labour has not sealed the deal because of doubts about Starmer’s handling of the economy and his leadership qualities. Some voters think Starmer has ratted on previous left-wing pledges by becoming more Blairite.

The results of the focus groups in the key “swing” seats of Wimbledon, Bury and Derby are not far out of line from opinion polls. For all the Tories’ travails, Sunak is only a handful of points behind Starmer in their personal ratings battle. Switch to the fight between the two parties and the war is virtually over.

The Conservatives are so far behind that few pundits give them any hope of winning the next election, expected late next year. The current tussle between Labour and Conservatives is often compared to 1997, when John Major’s tired and sleaze-ridden Tory administration suffered a landslide defeat to Tony Blair’s New Labour.

At the equivalent point in the electoral cycle – two years before polling day – then, as now, Labour was miles ahead in surveys. But unlike now, charismatic Blair was also miles ahead of Major.

It is a reflection of Starmer’s lacklustre leadership that if Labour wins power, it will be despite him, not because of him. It will be scant consolation to Sunak to know that the opposite applies to him.