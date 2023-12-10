Jump to content

Forget Hinge or Tinder – Strava is the best dating app out there

But the app is in danger of being bogged down by a string of useless features, writes Andrew Georgeson. How are we supposed to peek in on our fellow runners’ relationships now?

Sunday 10 December 2023 15:13
Falling in love as runners, or hooking up with other ones, isn't that uncommon

Falling in love as runners, or hooking up with other ones, isn’t that uncommon

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Strava used to be the most complete social media app. It was inspirational. It was educational. You got joy out of seeing your friends do well and much-needed validation for yourself.

Its beauty comes in its simplicity: essentially it makes you feel like an elite athlete, giving you information about metrics you don’t fully understand when you are in fact just doing a profoundly hungover park run.

But it also provides hours of free entertainment as above anything else it gives you a free hit at being petty and political.

