Forget Hinge or Tinder – Strava is the best dating app out there
But the app is in danger of being bogged down by a string of useless features, writes Andrew Georgeson. How are we supposed to peek in on our fellow runners’ relationships now?
Strava used to be the most complete social media app. It was inspirational. It was educational. You got joy out of seeing your friends do well and much-needed validation for yourself.
Its beauty comes in its simplicity: essentially it makes you feel like an elite athlete, giving you information about metrics you don’t fully understand when you are in fact just doing a profoundly hungover park run.
But it also provides hours of free entertainment as above anything else it gives you a free hit at being petty and political.
