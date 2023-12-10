Forget Hinge or Tinder – Strava is the best dating app out there

Strava used to be the most complete social media app. It was inspirational. It was educational. You got joy out of seeing your friends do well and much-needed validation for yourself.

Its beauty comes in its simplicity: essentially it makes you feel like an elite athlete, giving you information about metrics you don’t fully understand when you are in fact just doing a profoundly hungover park run.

But it also provides hours of free entertainment as above anything else it gives you a free hit at being petty and political.