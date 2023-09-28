The home secretary landed herself in not just hot, but fiercely boiling water this week with a speech she delivered thousands of miles away, at a right-wing think-tank in Washington.

The choice of host – the American Enterprise Institute – guaranteed Suella Braverman a friendlier reception for her speech on migration than she might have received even at some of the most steadfastly Conservative venues in London. There could also have been some benefit to the AEI.

Her speech, coming from an ally, set out some of the arguments for a wholesale updating of the international asylum system, which could be useful in the run-up to a US presidential election where migration is shaping up as a major issue. Never underestimate how authoritative a British-English accent can (still) sound in Washington’s corridors of power.