I study gamblers. Here’s what you need to know before you bet on the Super Bowl

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gambling has become ever-present in our lives. Sports betting, particularly on major games like the Super Bowl, has become the topic of much debate (and hand-wringing). The American Gaming Association estimates 50.4 million people will legally wager $16 billion on this one game alone. Has the combination of easy-to-access sport betting apps, a flood of gambling ads, and the excitement of the Super Bowl essentially created the perfect storm? As a member of a team of research psychologists dedicated to understanding gambling harms and how to treat them, let’s take a closer look at this issue.

Should we even allow gambling?

The real answer seems to be that you cannot eliminate it. Gambling has existed for most of human history. The last 30 years is considered the “third wave” of gambling in the US. During this most recent wave, we have moved from thinking about legal gambling as what happens in Vegas, to what happens in the local casino, to what happens on my phone. It is an industry with considerable footholds in our culture, with a strong staying power.

We also know that the prohibition of gambling simply does not work. Throughout history, societies have learned that making gambling illegal does not make it go away, rather it becomes unregulated and, therefore, without consumer protections. Legalizing gambling results in tax dollars that are often used for a good cause. In Tennessee, for example, lottery and sports wagering revenue goes to helping citizens pursue higher education. A more educated workforce, in turn, helps businesses and the community. In addition, legalization allows for regulating the gambling industry and mitigating the harms that can occur in the absence of oversight.

What are the harms caused by gambling?

Research has revealed that brain imaging data and symptom patterns of problem gamblers are similar to those of people addicted to drugs or alcohol. Those with gambling problems develop a tolerance, meaning that they need to gamble more to maintain the same levels of excitement. Attempts to cut back or stop can lead to emotional distress, however financial distress is the most frequently cited reason people start questioning whether they have a problem. Other symptoms include damage to relationships, deterioration in mood, and the physical costs of this distress. Problem gamblers often lie about or hide their gambling, making it difficult for loved ones to recognize the problem.

Approximately one to two percent of the US adult population, or two to four million people, will experience a gambling disorder in their lifetime. Another three to five percent, or five to nine million people, will report a subclinical problem, meaning they have some gambling disorder symptoms without reaching the diagnostic criteria. Only about 10 percent of individuals experiencing gambling harms seek treatment.

Will sport wagering apps increase the number of those experiencing harm?

Temporarily, but probably not for long. Thirty years of prevalence research reveals a clear pattern. More gambling availability tends to lead to a spike in the number of people reporting gambling issues in the short term. However, populations tend to adapt over time, and the rate of gambling problems decreases accordingly.

Are there other efforts that can mitigate harms?

There are important strategies in mitigating harms of gambling referred to as “Responsible Gambling.” Central to this model is a cooperative commitment to responsible gambling by all stakeholders including government regulators, gaming operators, and researchers. Its principles center on establishing action-oriented plans, informing public policy, and using scientific research to develop and evaluate responsible gambling programs. Several major gaming companies have a tradition of investing in responsible gambling. Legalization of gambling should provide mechanisms to hold stakeholders accountable for a commitment to harm reduction strategies.

Having been involved in responsible gambling efforts and treatment research for over two decades, my team can attest that there are longstanding commitments within the industry to be socially responsible. That said, the rapid adoption of sports wagering presents continued challenges to the gambling industry, government regulators, and the researchers, like me, striving to back-up responsible gambling efforts with much-needed empirical support.

How do we advance the need for responsible gambling?

First, legislators and regulators need to find their footing and focus on their essential role in creating social safety nets. Second, commercial gaming operators need to revisit their commitment to responsible gambling strategies that are founded in empirical evidence rather than fueled by sociopolitical opinions and influences. Third, there should be responsible gambling teams within gaming corporations involved in their advertising, investing in the long-term well-being of their consumers, and adhering to the evidence about how to promote problem gambling awareness and prevention. Finally, there needs to be significant investments in the science behind responsible gambling. Presently, there is very little funding for gambling research, particularly responsible gaming strategies.

How much damage can we expect?

While the answer is not completely clear, we know that harms can be addressed. Encourage and support those experiencing harms in efforts to seek treatment. Make certain that government regulators are looking for and adhering to responsible gambling practices and hold gaming operators accountable for their responsible gambling tools including their advertisements. Any storm can be weathered by calling for and investing in cooperative, evidence-based responsible gambling strategies.

Meredith K Ginley is a licensed clinical psychologist, assistant professor at the department of psychology for East Tennessee State University, director of The Gambling Clinic East and co-investigator at The Institute for Gambling Education and Research.