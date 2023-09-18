Does the name Susan Hall mean anything to you? It should. She is the Conservative candidate for London mayor – and a warning from history.

The mayoral elections are next May. The former leader of Harrow Council is polling rather well, the party line that Sadiq Khan is a two-term incumbent who wants to steal your car proving seemingly effective, especially in London’s outer boroughs. But I think that will ebb as more residents of the most diverse city on earth become aware of the views Hall apparently holds.

From what I can see, many awful themes meet in Hall: anti-intellectualism, anti-media, anti-liberal democracy. But the most important accusation levelled against her so far – and I raise this first because the Jewish community of which I am part accepted Tory support against Jeremy Corbyn’s anti-Jewish racism – is that Hall is an anti-Muslim and anti-black racist.