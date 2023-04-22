Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, 48, clearly has no royal airs and graces – despite the fact his mother will be crowned Queen in a few weeks alongside his stepdad and godfather, King Charles. How refreshing.

In a rare interview this week about his close royal ties, he comes across as so genuinely normal, he sounds almost nervous as he says, “you’re not going to find us [also his sister Laura Lopes] with great estates and being called the Duke of Whatever. No, that would be appalling.”

He added: “I become nothing. There would be a revolution if they start handing them out to people like me. No. Why would I expect one?”

The well-known food critic and writer also told Global’s The News Agents podcast that it’s not weird thinking of his mother as Queen, stating with a matter-of-fact ordinariness, “she’s still our mother”, whilst also bravely defending her.

“I don’t care what anyone says, this wasn’t any sort of end game” to get the crown, he said – after Prince Harry called the new Queen “dangerous” and a “villain” who leaked stories to the press for her own gain in his memoir Spare. His insisted Camilla married for love.

I was just as impressed when he stood up for the rights of anti-monarchist campaigners to protest at the coronation saying it was a “free country” – something I can’t begin to imagine other minor royals would dream of thinking.

When he said that Freddy, his football mad 13-year-old, had no idea of the importance of his role in the coronation as a page of honour – “his worries are about the Spurs manager and losing when we’re up and that sort of stuff” – I almost fell in love with him.

It’s good to see the Queen’s son has more of the common touch than the rest of the royals. Parker Bowles is unobtrusive and utterly untouched by pomp and ceremony. He apparently travels on the tube – wow – and lives a “normal” life for somebody who counts Prince William and Harry as stepbrothers. He’s doing exactly what other minor royals should be doing: working hard and ignoring all the divisiveness of the other younger royals. Yet he is the Queen’s son. How has he managed this – and can the rest of the royals learn from him?

Prince Andrew famously told people he was too grand to travel by bucket airline, tube or taxi; Sophie and Edward seem to be defined more by their title than deed as they move into Duke and Duchess territory; while Harry and Meghan are obsessed about their kids becoming prince and princesses – and securing bodyguards.

While these royals live in a fishbowl, Parker Bowles, on the other hand, is just as much at home in a supermarket as his children prepare to play central roles in the coronation. He’s always quietly accepted that his mother had a particularly high-profile relationship – something King Charles admired and said he’d always handled well.

It wasn’t easy as the Charles/Camilla affair-scandal broke; Parker Bowles has spoken about wanting to punch the paparazzi in the face when as an adolescent they swarmed him and his family at their Wiltshire home.

Who can blame him? He and his sister, Laura, didn’t receive any tutorial on how to cope in the media spotlight because, as he once said, they are “straight-out commoners”. But he had to learn the hard way that, when in his wilder youth, he “got into trouble for being caught with grass, or ecstasy, or whatever it was I was always caught with”, unlike his mates, he ended up on the front page of a tabloid newspaper.

I have to admit, I didn’t know that much about Camilla’s son until the run up to the coronation – but I’m starting to think that other royals should learn a thing or two from him. He might not be royal blood, but unlike many other members of the royal dynasty, he’s quietly getting on with his life – building his career and being a father to his children. He also has a daughter, Lola, 15, with his ex-wife, the fashion editor Sara Buys.

There is nothing that annoys me more than an entitled or lazy royal who hasn’t got a clue about the real world. The Windsors is returning to Channel 4 for a coronation special, but it’s embarrassing when the real royal family soap opera is more absurd than the one on TV.

The good news? It seems that Parker Bowles is a different species. Like his mother Camilla, who has spent the majority of her life doing the stuff we all do, like the shopping or ringing the plumber, he’s been lucky. He’s not bypassed normality, as sadly is the case for many other royals.