This list sets two records, one for absurdity and another for the length of time it has taken to compile. It started in 2014, when David Mills set off on his quest to find cabinet ministers like Sajid Javid, who had just become culture secretary. At the time the combined forces of Twitter geekery could find only seven. But David recently alerted me to the arrival in the cabinet of Gillian Keegan and Chris Heaton-Harris, while Jeremy Benson found the 10th and earliest entry. In reverse chronological order, then…

1. Gillian Keegan, education secretary since 2022.

2. Chris Heaton-Harris, Northern Ireland secretary, since 2022. Definitely allowed, because that is how he chooses to be known in Hansard and in government papers, and an outstanding three-letter score, as the last three letters of his first and last names are the same. He was pre-nominated by Tom Freeman nine years ago, when he was a backbench MP, in case he ever made it to cabinet.

3. Sajid Javid, several offices, 2014-22, including chancellor and health secretary.

4. Peter Walker, several offices, 1970-74 and 1979-90, including defence secretary. A decent wet who held high office under Ted Heath and lower ranked cabinet posts under Margaret Thatcher, but survived throughout her government, ending as Welsh secretary.

5. William Graham, President of the Board of Trade, 1929-31. Scottish Labour MP who served in Ramsay MacDonald’s second ministry, but refused to join the National government. He was briefly joint deputy leader of the Labour Party after losing his seat in 1931.

6. Arthur Balfour, prime minister, 1902-05. Paradoxically more famous for the Balfour Declaration, supporting a Jewish homeland in Palestine, issued in 1917 when he was foreign secretary, than for anything during his time at No 10.

7. Aretas Akers-Douglas, first commissioner of works, then a cabinet post, in 1895, under Lord Salisbury, and then home secretary, 1902-05, under Salisbury’s nephew (no 6). His remarkable first name is Biblical, meaning agreeable or virtuous. Thanks to the Conservative History Group for him.

8. Henry Lowry-Corry, First Lord of the Admiralty, 1867-68. Marvellous triple-name score, unearthed by the Labour History Group. He was MP for Tyrone and eventually the longest-serving member of the Commons.

9. Robert Stewart (Lord Castlereagh), in cabinet 1805-06, 1807-09 and as foreign secretary, 1812-22. He is the one who fought a duel in 1809 with George Canning (who went on to be the shortest-serving prime minister until Liz Truss).

10. William Windham, secretary at war, 1794-1801, under Pitt the Younger, and then secretary of state for war and the colonies, 1806-07, under Lord Grenville, succeeding Castlereagh and then being succeeded by him.

And they say that investigative journalism is dead (thank you to Paul Fairclough). Thanks also to Paul Duffy and Matthew Doyle for their help nine years ago.

So if the quiz question comes up, What do Sajid Javid and Arthur Balfour have in common? now you know the answer.

There is always one, and this week it is Alastair Osborne, who nominated Lord Longford – Frank Pakenham, Labour cabinet minister as minister of civil aviation, 1948-50, and leader of the House of Lords 1964-68. (There was also Lord Chelmsford, Lord Chancellor, 1858-59 and 1966-68.)

Sometimes there are two, and this week the second is Joe, who nominated Lord Stanley of Alderley, Edward Stanley, President of the Board of Trade, 1855-58, under Lord Palmerston.

And occasionally there are three: Simon Clinton (whose name would qualify if he were in the cabinet) nominated Sir Tony Blair.

Next week: Cases of buyer’s remorse, after Elon Musk paid $44bn for Twitter.

Coming soon: Political sayings about meat, starting with “Where’s the beef?”

Your suggestions please, and ideas for future Top 10s, to me on Twitter, or by email to top10@independent.co.uk