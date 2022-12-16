Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tim Shipman of The Sunday Times started this list with “Ambushed with a cake” and “I’m a fighter, not a quitter”, Liz Truss’s cover version of a Peter Mandelson 2001 original (the day before she decided she was a quitter after all).

1. “As far as I can see, he was in a sense ambushed with a cake.” Conor Burns, Northern Ireland minister, of Boris Johnson, 25 January, when it was reported that the prime minister had attended a gathering to mark his birthday 18 months earlier.

2. “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.” Volodymyr Zelensky, 26 February, responding to an offer from the US to help with evacuation. Nominated by Spinning Hugo, Pip Moss and Javier Pes.

3. “The privet hedges of suburbia are the privet hedges of a free people.” Oliver Dowden, 23 March, speech to Conservative spring conference.

4. “The charge of the lightweight brigade.” Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions, 6 July, referring to Boris Johnson’s replacements for resigned ministers. From Tim Baker, Disappointed Optimist, Dan Owens and Tims Myths.

5. “Borrowing your way out of inflation isn’t a plan, it’s a fairytale.” Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss, Channel 4 TV debate, 15 July. Thanks to Joel Errington.

6. “I’m ready to hit the ground from day one.” Liz Truss, 20 July, rapidly deleted tweet when she made it to the final two at the end of the MPs voting in the Conservative leadership election. Nominated by M Esposito, James Heale (Truss’s biographer), Christian Oliver and Mark Gray.

7. “Hasta la vista, baby.” Boris Johnson’s last words as prime minister in the Commons, 20 July. Thanks to Marc A Ross and Kate Maltby.

8. “Hard to identify. Maybe minor royals.” Peter Overton on Channel 9, Australia, as Liz Truss and Hugh O’Leary, her husband, arrived at the Queen’s funeral, 19 September. Nominated by Will Potter.

9. “Back again. Dear oh dear.” The King to Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, 13 October. Thanks to Anna Turley and Arjen van der Horst.

10. “The prime minister is not under a desk.” Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, 17 October. Popular choice from Anthony Simon, James Binks, Shoaib Khan, Char Manning, Brian Williams, Martin Jameson, Dylan B and Ian Berriman.

