The top 10 one-word commentary moments

Another list suggested by David Mills, who nominated the first three. No idea what most of these are about, but they are entertaining.

1. “Aguerrooooooo.” Martin Tyler, when Sergio Aguero scored the injury-time goal to win Manchester City the Premier League in 2012.

2. “No!” Ted Lowe, when Steve Davis failed to pot the black, handing Dennis Taylor the world snooker title in 1985.

3. “Whadascore!” Cliff Morgan (definitely a single compound word), as Gareth Edwards scored that try against the All Blacks for the Barbarians in 1973.

4. “I-yi-yi-yi-yi.” Kent Walton, wrestling commentator on World of Sport for 30 years and stepfather of Michael Grade, often exclaimed thus when someone was slammed on the canvas particularly hard. Thanks to Robert Boston.

5. “Mmm.” Dan Maskell, tennis commentator, after a fine winning shot. “The alphabet doesn’t do justice to the way he pronounced it,” said Mike Wood.

6. “There’s only one word for that: magic darts.” Sid Waddell. Nominated by Andrew Clark, Burn Marks, Alasdair McGowan and Richard Sunbury.

7. “Goalaccio.” From the opening credits to Football Italia on Channel 4 in the 1990s. Thanks to Clive Ponsonby.

8. “Wonderful.” Jack Karnehm responded to Cliff Thorburn’s first ever World Championship maximum break. Nominated by Ian Jones.

9. “Jones!” Then the pause, camera change for the umpire’s decision, and: “Bowden!” Richie Benaud at Edgbaston in 2005. Two one-word moments, from Chris Crampton and Richard Green.

10. “Striker!” Alan Partridge, in a fake commentary on The Day Today. Thanks to David Wilcock.

An honourable mention for Simon Clarke MP, who nominated “Maccarone!” from “the late, great Ali Brownlee of the BBC”, when Middlesbrough came back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 against Steaua Bucharest on aggregate. It thought it was two words (“Massimo Maccarone”), but Clarke has special nomination rights.

Next week: People who have been compared to Caligula’s horse, such as Andrew Johnson, US president 1865-69, “an insolent drunken brute in comparison with which Caligula’s horse was respectable”.

Coming soon: Concerts that changed the world (Woodstock, Live Aid …)

Your suggestions please, and ideas for future Top 10s, to me on Twitter, or by email to top10@independent.co.uk