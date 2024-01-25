Mercenaries organised by Sir Mark Thatcher, the former prime minister’s son, were arrested in Zimbabwe in 2004 before they could fly to Equatorial Guinea to try to oust President Mbasogo. The hopeless coup attempt was satirised in a comedy TV drama, but TV production companies are unlikely to be queuing up to buy the rights to the story of David Frost, Simon Clarke, Will Dry and their anonymous financier(s).

So far, their plot has consisted of publishing an opinion poll suggesting that the Conservatives might lose the election later this year; articles in The Daily Telegraph by Lord Frost and Sir Simon saying Rishi Sunak must go; and now a statement from Dry, who left his job as a special adviser in No 10 in November, saying the same thing.

The net result has been a chorus of abuse from Conservative MPs, reinforcing Sunak’s position but further undermining the appearance of a united party.