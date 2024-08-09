THIS WEEK

This week I am thinking of the bloodsuckers

Who sniff out bare flesh on which to feed their insatiable need

For what is not their own, they have not earned, nor do they deserve.

I am thinking of the black holes that vacuum up

All matter and emotion within reach of their intake of breath,

Inhaling forests, buildings, oceans and anything with a heartbeat

As the skies cloud over, and all hope is lost. It means

That when the room goes dark enough to light a candle,

The candle fails for lack of oxygen. I am thinking of the breakers

And takers of things, climbing over themselves in their frenzy

To unstitch, undo, unbrick, unmake or defenestrate anything

The workers, builders and creators have made,

And the kindness of others. And then there are friends as antidote,

Known so long we are almost cousins, who arrive

Bearing the years between meetings like a bag of marbles

For us to play with. Who bring chocolates and wine, and dog toys

For instant destruction, who carry our mutual memories

In the safe hands of their eternal friendship. These are the ones

Who set free daylight and laughter

In the room where the candle sputters.