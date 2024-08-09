How to get rid of toxic people (because life is so much better without them)
This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes rails against ‘breakers and takers’ – the people who climb over themselves in their frenzy to feed on other people (trigger warning: this poem could apply to your ex-boyfriend)
THIS WEEK
This week I am thinking of the bloodsuckers
Who sniff out bare flesh on which to feed their insatiable need
For what is not their own, they have not earned, nor do they deserve.
I am thinking of the black holes that vacuum up
All matter and emotion within reach of their intake of breath,
Inhaling forests, buildings, oceans and anything with a heartbeat
As the skies cloud over, and all hope is lost. It means
That when the room goes dark enough to light a candle,
The candle fails for lack of oxygen. I am thinking of the breakers
And takers of things, climbing over themselves in their frenzy
To unstitch, undo, unbrick, unmake or defenestrate anything
The workers, builders and creators have made,
And the kindness of others. And then there are friends as antidote,
Known so long we are almost cousins, who arrive
Bearing the years between meetings like a bag of marbles
For us to play with. Who bring chocolates and wine, and dog toys
For instant destruction, who carry our mutual memories
In the safe hands of their eternal friendship. These are the ones
Who set free daylight and laughter
In the room where the candle sputters.