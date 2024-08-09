Jump to content
How to get rid of toxic people (because life is so much better without them)

This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes rails against ‘breakers and takers’ – the people who climb over themselves in their frenzy to feed on other people (trigger warning: this poem could apply to your ex-boyfriend)

Friday 09 August 2024 12:08 BST
Frieda and her friend, Sue Sillitoe, who came to stay: ‘And then there are friends as antidote’
Frieda and her friend, Sue Sillitoe, who came to stay: ‘And then there are friends as antidote’ (Frieda Hughes)

THIS WEEK

This week I am thinking of the bloodsuckers

Who sniff out bare flesh on which to feed their insatiable need

For what is not their own, they have not earned, nor do they deserve.

I am thinking of the black holes that vacuum up

All matter and emotion within reach of their intake of breath,

Inhaling forests, buildings, oceans and anything with a heartbeat

As the skies cloud over, and all hope is lost. It means

That when the room goes dark enough to light a candle,

The candle fails for lack of oxygen. I am thinking of the breakers

And takers of things, climbing over themselves in their frenzy

To unstitch, undo, unbrick, unmake or defenestrate anything

The workers, builders and creators have made,

And the kindness of others. And then there are friends as antidote,

Known so long we are almost cousins, who arrive

Bearing the years between meetings like a bag of marbles

For us to play with. Who bring chocolates and wine, and dog toys

For instant destruction, who carry our mutual memories

In the safe hands of their eternal friendship. These are the ones

Who set free daylight and laughter

In the room where the candle sputters.

